Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,925,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vector Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

