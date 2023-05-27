VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $225.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.60. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,386,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

