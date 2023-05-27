Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Vertex Trading Down 0.8 %

Vertex stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,785 shares of company stock worth $35,002,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

