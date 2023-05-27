Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Bank of America

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

VSAT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock valued at $63,644. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

