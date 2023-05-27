Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Bank of America

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.
Viasat Stock Up 1.9 %
VSAT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $46.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.