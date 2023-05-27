Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vicor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $341,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

