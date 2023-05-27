Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 395,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,706,029,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $955.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

