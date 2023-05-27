Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.4 %

SIG opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

