Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 255.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 231,903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000.

SEIX stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

