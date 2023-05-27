VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Nomura cut VNET Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.64 on Friday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,000,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,122,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,088,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

