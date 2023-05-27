Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 73.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Washington Federal Price Performance

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

