Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $360.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.90.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 258.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 268,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

