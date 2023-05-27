Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.