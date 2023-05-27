Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MNP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Articles

