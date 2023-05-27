Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

