WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $333.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

