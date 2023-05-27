Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.18.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

