Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 73.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.0% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

