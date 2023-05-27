Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.