Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

