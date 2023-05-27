Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

