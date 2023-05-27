Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.