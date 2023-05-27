Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

