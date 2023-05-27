Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

