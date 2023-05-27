Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

