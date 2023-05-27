Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

