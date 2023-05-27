Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

