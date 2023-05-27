Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

