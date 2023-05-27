Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,927 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xperi were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

