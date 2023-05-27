Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,575 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

