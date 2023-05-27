Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,575 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

