Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock worth $7,561,294 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

