ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 30,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.