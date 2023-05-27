ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 30,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.