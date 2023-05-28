1,450 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,680 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

