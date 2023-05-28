512 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $224,665.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,416.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.34 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.