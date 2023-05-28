A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $35.51 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $239,305.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,794 shares of company stock worth $1,344,523. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

