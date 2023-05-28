Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $60,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 619.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.81 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $68,634.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock valued at $420,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

