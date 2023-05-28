Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

