Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Insider Activity at Agilysys
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $88.16.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.