Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,933.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,870 shares of company stock worth $1,991,381 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

