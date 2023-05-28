Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

AIRI stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

