Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,068,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

