AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $34.34 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

