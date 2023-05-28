Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,828.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

