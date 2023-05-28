Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.