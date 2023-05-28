Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.