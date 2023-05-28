Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s 3rd Largest Position

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,959,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $332,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.