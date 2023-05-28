Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.2% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,959,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 332,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.