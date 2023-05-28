Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

