Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

