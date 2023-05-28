Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.