American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 491,911 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

