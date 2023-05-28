American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 209.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. American Software has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $428.33 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

